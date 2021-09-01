Irish Win Weather Shortened Game Against Titans

The rain and the weather were certainly the story for the soccer game Tuesday night in Chatham. Peoria Notre Dame ultimately walked away with a 1-0 win over Glenwood after 42 minutes of action. Both teams returned to the field for 90 seconds in the second half before the game was called due to unsafe field conditions. The rain started five minutes into the first half and continuously got worse throughout the first half. Danny Gutzwiller’s goal in the 12th minute was the difference.