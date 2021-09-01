CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA teams battling for postseason berths, byes are heating up

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — As the WNBA enters its final few weeks of the regular season, the race between teams battling for playoff berths and byes is heating up. Connecticut, Las Vegas and Seattle are all vying for the coveted double bye. The Sun have the inside track holding a one-game lead over the Aces and a three-game margin on the Storm. Only one of Connecticut's remaining six opponents has a winning record. That doesn't mean Sun coach Curt Miller is taking anything for granted.

