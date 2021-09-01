Large Bay Area Rentals for Multigenerational Family Vacations
Now that summer is winding down and the school year is underway, how about giving a fall/winter family vacation a thought? For families eager to get together safely, house rentals are still the way to go. We’ve rounded up our favorite rentals that accommodate multiple families that are not only spacious but have some pretty cool things to do for kids of all ages. Check out our picks from a San Francisco staycation to a road trip vacation.redtri.com
