LA Kings prospect Akil Thomas is looking to make the most of a late start to the 2021-22 season with the Ontario Reign. Among the bright spots in the 2020-21 Ontario Reign season was rookie forward Akil Thomas. Taken in the second round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Thomas was second only to Arthur Kaliyev on the Reign last season in goals (11) and points (26). Unfortunately, Thomas is on the mend and will miss the early part of the 2021-22 season as he recovers from double shoulder surgery.