Nebraska State

Nebraska Boxing Card on Saturday

 8 days ago

Carden Combat Sports presents live professional boxing on Saturday from the CHI Event Center Parking Lot D, located in Omaha, Nebraska. Omaha native and former Jr Olympic champion and 5 x Golden Glove champion, Edel Gomez 4-0 with 4 knockouts, out of B&B Boxing Academy will host this year’s annual September Fest event. The 6’2 power punching light heavyweight will face Oklahoma’s Rico “The Hurricane” Cato, who is making his boxing debut, but is no stranger to the fight game as he has 7 pro MMA fights, 1-0 as a kickboxer and quite the reputation as being extremely heavy-handed. Cato stepped in for Gomez’s original opponent Yhorhighness Rezzaq 2-0, out of New Mexico, who tested positive for Covid 19 last week.

