The editorial board of The Miami Herald has published a stinging rebuke of Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ latest statement regarding the Covid-19 vaccine.On Friday, Mr DeSantis referred to getting the Covid vaccine as a “personal choice”, something with which the Herald took issue in Tuesday’s editorial.“Getting the Covid vaccine is not a ‘personal choice’. It never was, really, but the onslaught of cases fueled by the Delta variant has removed any doubt,” the board writes in an editorial titled “Your ‘personal choice’ not to get COVID vaccine is putting our ‘healthcare heroes’ at risk.”“And yet that’s not what Florida’s...