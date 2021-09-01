Understanding Cyber Liability Insurance

Developments in drone technology are often heralded as having the potential to change the landscape of business operations, most prominently in the consumer goods shipping sector. Yet, the development of federal regulation and guidance on the commercial use of drones lags behind the pace of innovation. Meanwhile, litigation highlighting the common law tort risks inherent in drone operations has been percolating in jurisdictions around the country. It is no surprise, then, that users of the technology face major uncertainty in terms of their exposure to liabilities, both known and unknown. In this article, we discuss the expansion of these potential new uses and liabilities and the role that commercial insurance may play as both an enabler and as a means to fill the gap between innovation and exposure to liabilities.