Public Safety

After tourist killed in South Beach, residents hold vigil honoring Dustin Wakefield

Janesville Gazette
 8 days ago

Before the sun set Tuesday in South Beach, marking the beginning of another party-fueled evening on Ocean Drive, a few dozen residents and politicians visited the popular tourist strip for a more somber purpose: to honor the life of a young tourist killed last week at an Ocean Drive restaurant.

The Independent

Dustin Wakefield: Tourist shot dead protecting his baby from attack by gunman ‘on mushrooms’ in Florida restaurant

A gunman fatally shot a tourist who was eating dinner with his family at a Miami Beach restaurant in Florida on Tuesday night as he tried to protect his one-year-old son, according to police and a family member of the victim.Dustin Wakefield, the 21-year-old victim, was allegedly shot by Tamarius Blair Davis, 22, because he was “high on mushrooms, which made him feel empowered,” according to the arrest report cited by the Associated Press (AP).The gunman reportedly approached the patio area of the La Cerveceria restaurant at 6.30pm (local time) and picked Wakefield at random before shooting him.The victim and...
Miami Beach Community Comes Together To Remember Dustin Wakefield, The 21-Year-Old Father Murdered On Ocean Drive

MIAMI CBSMiami) – Tears and praise Tuesday night for the young father who gave his life to save his baby boy on Ocean Drive. “We’ve had a lot of casualties of crime in our neighborhood and we’re a community that’s not only grieving for Dustin’s family but we’re grieving for our community,” said Irene Bigger, who organized a vigil for Dustin Wakefield.
CBS Miami

Body Of Colorado Man Dustin Wakefield, Killed On South Beach Last Week, Returns To Hometown

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a Colorado man who was killed on South Beach last week is back in his hometown Castle Rock, near Denver. Dustin Wakefield, 21, was having dinner with his family at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant in South Beach when police said Tamarius Davis fired three shots from just two feet away. Wakefield’s Family told KCNC-TV in Denver that he was on vacation with his wife and one-year-old son. When the gunman approached, Wakefield stepped in the way and said, “This is my son,” before he was shot, a witness told WFOR-TV in Miami. An arrest report states that Davis confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered. The second person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Davis remains in jail without bond. Wakefield’s funeral is Thursday.

