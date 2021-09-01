After tourist killed in South Beach, residents hold vigil honoring Dustin Wakefield

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The body of a Colorado man who was killed on South Beach last week is back in his hometown Castle Rock, near Denver. Dustin Wakefield, 21, was having dinner with his family at the La Cerveceria de Barrio restaurant in South Beach when police said Tamarius Davis fired three shots from just two feet away. Wakefield’s Family told KCNC-TV in Denver that he was on vacation with his wife and one-year-old son. When the gunman approached, Wakefield stepped in the way and said, “This is my son,” before he was shot, a witness told WFOR-TV in Miami. An arrest report states that Davis confessed to the shooting, saying he was high on mushrooms and chose to randomly shoot two people because he felt empowered. The second person who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Davis remains in jail without bond. Wakefield’s funeral is Thursday.