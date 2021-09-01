Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Francois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY At 953 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Farmington, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farmington, Bonne Terre, Desloge, Bismarck, Leadwood, Park Hills, Iron Mountain Lake, Iron Mountain, Knob Lick, Leadington, Libertyville and Doe Run. This also includes St. Joe State Park and Missouri Mines Historic Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH