Agriculture

Tunisia Plants Seeds Of Hope Against Climate Change

By Aymen Jamli
International Business Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTunisian farmers are turning to the past to ensure a future by planting indigenous seeds as the North African country suffers at a time of drought, disease and climate change. Traditional seeds come from a genetic heritage best suited to the environment, said Maher Medini, from Tunisia's National Gene Bank, which promotes the development of sustainable agriculture in the country.

