Pirates Get Win #2 Over MVCD

On Thursday Continental High Boys Soccer team traveled North to take on Maumee Valley Country Day. The Pirates got the first tally on the board when Rhenn Armey picked up his 4th goal of the season as he converted a pass from Wyatt Davis 11 minutes into the game. The Pirates would make it 2-0 when Armey scored again, this time off a Andrew Hoeffel pass with 10:34 left in the first half. The rest of the half was scoreless. The Eagles would comeback to tie the game with a penalty kick conversion with 22:54 left and a goal with 9:04 left. Pirate Wyatt Davis would put in his 5th goal of the season off a Gavin Huff pass to take the Pirates to a 3-2 lead with 1:35 left. The Pirates emerged winners in the hard fought game 3-2.