Madison, WI

The legacy of the War on Terror

By Michelle Baik
WEAU-TV 13
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two decades abroad, US troops are out of Afghanistan, and to evaluate the war’s legacy, one expert begins with why America invaded Afghanistan in the first place. “If the goal was to disrupt al-Qaeda, we did that,” Jon Pevehouse, who teaches US foreign policy at...

www.weau.com

