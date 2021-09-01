Hall’s WWE NXT Review 8.31.21

Hey gang! Well, this is it. Since its inception, NXT has presented itself as a stripped-down and frankly simply designed show, so that we as fans will focus on the wrestling in the ring instead of the razzle-dazzle outside of it. And it worked too! NXT was a destination for fans who wanted to see underseen potential big stage stars from everywhere in the world and for a good few years, it featured the best big stage wrestling in the United States. It was the only arm of WWE in this generation where it genuinely felt like the wrestling quality mattered above all else and we as fans reaped the benefits.