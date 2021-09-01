CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LightWork Time and Attendance Now Integrates with Acumatica Payroll

 August 31, 2021

DELAND, Fla. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. LightWork® Software announces its employee Time collection solution now integrates with Acumatica Payroll. LightWork partnered with leading enterprise resource planning (ERP) software provider, Acumatica, to offer a dynamic solution to enhance the functionality of its payroll module. LightWork turns the overwhelming task of managing employees into an indispensable business strategy with dynamic human resources management software tools. LightWork Time include analytics providing stakeholders valuable intelligence for decision.

Rippling Time and Attendance Review

Rippling takes less than four weeks to implement. Rippling has workflow automation features that can streamline HR processes like time and attendance tracking. This software has an intuitive dashboard and a self-service mobile app for employees to manage their time and pay. This review is for business owners and managers...
Turn Payroll Into a Strategic Function

(Editor’s note: Today’s post is brought to you by our friends at Paycom, a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management software. They recently presented $20,000 to two LGBTQ+ nonprofit organizations as part of a Pride giving initiative. Enjoy the article!) I’ve mentioned before that I’ve been responsible for payroll...
Veratad Technologies is now fully integrated with Bank Kernel

Veratad Technologies, a provider of identity verification solutions, has announced it is now fully integrated with Kernel Edge Technologies, known as Bank Kernel. With the Bank Kernel Fintech Development Kit (FDK), businesses can create customer experiences which include identification verification solutions alongside full current and checking accounts, digital wallets, debit and or credit cards, and foreign exchange (FX) solutions.
FOBI Completes Integration With Lightspeed To Provide Real-Time POS Data Aggregation And Analytics To Lightspeed Customers

Fobi Partnership With Lightspeed Serves As Further Validation Of Company’s Go To Market Strategy Through Global Tier-1 Channel Partners. Fobi AI, a global leader in providing real-time data analytics through artificial intelligence to drive customer activation and engagement is pleased to announce a data aggregation and analytics partnership with Lightspeed Commerce Inc., the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences.
Annex Cloud And Vtex Partner To Deliver Loyalty – Enabling Customer Retention And Omnichannel Ecommerce Solutions

Integrated Solution Empowers Enterprises to Accelerate Growth and Build Lasting Customer Bonds Through Value-based Engagement Leveraging First-party Data. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced loyalty management solutions and experiential customer retention software, today announced a partnership with VTEX, the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, to enable enterprises to deliver personalized, omnichannel customer experiences at scale—increasing customer lifetime value, improving retention and building emotional customer bonds that last.
Best CRM software 2021

The best CRM software solutions act as a hub for storing contact information, tracking multiple sales pipelines, assigning tasks to staff members, logging customer communications, and evaluating the performance of sales and marketing activities. It enables someone in a sales team, for example, to scan a prospect’s business card, create...
Freshsales CRM review

Freshsales CRM offers advanced contact management, data insights, and workflow automations to empower sales teams to nurture and close deals more efficiently. Freshsales is a sales customer relationship management (CRM) software from Freshworks that helps sales teams streamline their processes, close deals faster, and gain greater insight into their customers. In this Freshsales review, we'll evaluate the pros and cons of Freshsales, and see how it compares to the best CRM software out there.
RevSpring Announces Outbound IVR Integration with Epic Now Available in Epic App Orchard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. RevSpring, the leading provider of patient financial engagement and payment solutions, today announced that IVR Advantage™ is now available with Epic for outbound calling, offering the ability to efficiently execute outbound communications and seamlessly update account notes for patients. The new capability provides Customer Support Representatives (CSRs) with the insight they need to understand engagement steps on accounts for transparency and consistency.
RapidMiner Recognized as a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the Fourth Consecutive Year

BOSTON (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. RapidMiner, a leading data science platform for people of all skill levels, was named a Customers’ Choice in the August 2021 Gartner Peer Insights’ Report ‘Voice of the Customer’: Data Science and Machine Learning Platforms for the fourth consecutive year. Gartner Peer Insights is a...
Q&A with OnScreen: Digital Adoption Platforms Can Transform All Your Users Into Super Users

OnScreen is a simple to use digital adoption platform made for business users and subject matter experts. Companies can provide in-application guidance to all users to increase productivity and help users get the help they need when they need it. OnScreen is so simple to use that users can create content without instructional designers eliminating bottlenecks and speeding time to value.
Strategy and Innovation Roadmapping Tools Software Market was Valued at US$ 248.15 Mn in 2020, Reports Absolute Market Insights

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a robust forecast for the strategy and innovation roadmapping tools software market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at a CAGR of 14.65% over the forecast period. Rising Need for Enhanced Forecasting Methods. Strategy and innovation...
Progress Expands Chef Automation Portfolio

In advance of its ChefCon 2021 conference, Progress today unveiled a series of enhancements to its Progress Chef automation platform that includes managed services and a software-as-a-service (SaaS) edition of its offerings as well as tighter integration with cloud services and other third-party tools. Sudhir Reddy, vice president of engineering...
Why your business needs to log analysis to maintain critical resources

Running a business with digital assets is always connected with collecting and processing logs. It’s natural because it’s the easiest and fastest way to ensure systems are working smoothly. Usually, the request to implement log management for applications comes from technical teams such as developers, DevOps, or other representatives of...
The 5 Principles of Business Intelligence Architecture

We live in a sea of data. Thanks to new technologies, businesses generate a staggering amount of data nowadays. That’s right; it’s estimated that we create over 2.5 quintillion bytes of data per day, according to Adeptia. That’s a huge amount of data. Still, businesses need to make sense of...
PayPal, Wells Fargo, and others are hiring software engineers; apply here

Qualification - 4 years of DBMS, SQL experience is required. Undergraduate degree in Computer Engineering or equivalent (must) and preferably with a Masters or MBA. 2 years of Linux/Unix/Python coding experience (including scripting) is required. 4 years of DBMS, SQL experience is required. Experience working in a global complex matrix...
Zoho Assist Review

Zoho Assist is strong all-around remote PC access software that provides exceptional security and can help businesses improve their customer service. Zoho Assist offers a free plan that supports up to five users. We reviewed five of the most popular remote PC access tools and selected Zoho Assist as the...
Cloudticity™ Achieves Premier Partner Status in the Amazon Web Services Partner Network

SEATTLE (PRWEB) September 08, 2021. Cloudticity​, a next-gen managed services, compliance, and security partner for healthcare organizations, announced today that it has achieved Premier Partner status in the AWS Partner Network (APN), the global community of Partners who leverage Amazon Web Services (AWS) to build, market, and sell their AWS offerings by providing valuable business, technical, and marketing support.

