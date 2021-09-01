CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln crashes off San Diego coast

By Web Staff
Posted by 
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M796c_0bivLHZF00

SAN DIEGO — An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea Tuesday afternoon while conducting routine flight operations about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Navy officials announced.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

The Navy said Wednesday one crew member has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crew members of the helicopter that crashed into the sea. On Thursday the Navy said search and rescue for those five crew members continued.

The Navy is now confirming that the helicopter was operating on the deck of the Abraham Lincoln and then crashed into the sea and during that, there were five additional Sailors on the aircraft carrier itself who were hurt in the incident, two were taken ashore to be treated and another three were treated and remain on the ship.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was previously homeported at Naval Station Norfolk before it moved to its new homeport in San Diego in January 2020.

There is no further information at this time.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Uss Abraham Lincoln#Us Coast Guard#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy