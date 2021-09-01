Navy helicopter embarked on USS Abraham Lincoln crashes off San Diego coast

SAN DIEGO — An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea Tuesday afternoon while conducting routine flight operations about 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego, Navy officials announced.

The crash happened at 4:30 p.m. PST (7:30 p.m. EST).

The Navy said Wednesday one crew member has been rescued and search efforts continue for five additional crew members of the helicopter that crashed into the sea. On Thursday the Navy said search and rescue for those five crew members continued.

The Navy is now confirming that the helicopter was operating on the deck of the Abraham Lincoln and then crashed into the sea and during that, there were five additional Sailors on the aircraft carrier itself who were hurt in the incident, two were taken ashore to be treated and another three were treated and remain on the ship.

Search and rescue operations are ongoing with multiple Coast Guard and Navy air and surface assets.

The USS Abraham Lincoln was previously homeported at Naval Station Norfolk before it moved to its new homeport in San Diego in January 2020.

