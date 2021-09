On Tuesday, a 37-year-old Colombian man was sentenced to 327 months behind bars — nearly 30 years — for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Last November, Manuel Camilo Renteria Lemus pleaded guilty to “distribution of cocaine knowing it would be imported into the United States” and “conspiracy to manufacture and distribute cocaine knowing it would be imported into the United States,” according to a news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Texas.