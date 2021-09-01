None of Starbucks’ 8,000 U.S. locations are unionized. Buffalo locations could be the first
Starbucks has more than 8,000 locations in the U.S., none of which are unionized. Several Buffalo-area locations could be the first ones. Employees at three Western New York Starbucks locations — Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo, Genesee Street in Cheektowaga, and Camp Road in Hamburg — had employees file petitions this week with the National Labor Relations Board. They’re seeking to hold a vote on union representation in the coming weeks.www.wbfo.org
Comments / 0