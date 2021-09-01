CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UI Faculty Council vote to endorse CLAS COVID-19 statement

By Kate Perez
Daily Iowan
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Iowa Faculty Council had its first public meeting of the academic year, where the council voted to endorse the College of Liberal Arts and Science’s statement, released on Aug. 29, calling for stronger COVID-19 mitigation measures at the university. Along with the vote to endorse the college’s...

dailyiowan.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Faculty#Graduate School#Internal Medicine#Ui Faculty Council#Clas#Faculty Senate#The Daily Iowan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
CollegesDaily Athenaeum

WVU faculty to vote on vaccine mandate resolution

After WVU decided not to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine following full approval of the Pfizer vaccine by the Food and Drug Administration this week, the Faculty Senate has called a special meeting of all faculty to vote on a resolution in support of mandatory vaccinations. "Be it resolved, the Faculty...
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

Faculty Council Executive Committee response to Collado leaving

We write to you as members of the Faculty Council Executive Committee and while we do not claim to speak for all faculty, our supervision over the general affairs of faculty affords us a privileged perspective on President Shirley Collado’s forthcoming departure from Ithaca College. As the first Dominican American to be named president of a four-year college in the U.S. and only the second female president at Ithaca College, President Collado leaves our institution having championed values of diversity, equity and inclusion. Our administration and our Board of Trustees is more representative of our society thanks to her leadership and our Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) students, faculty and staff have new opportunities to thrive at our primarily white institution.
CollegesDaily Iowan

UI CLAS urges state Board of Regents to enact COVID-19 mandates

The University of Iowa College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Faculty Assembly issued a statement urging UI administration and the state Board of Regents to impose a mask and vaccine mandate Friday. The assembly called for immediate implementation of a mask mandate and requested a vaccine mandate by Nov. 8,...
Akron, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

University of Akron to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for students, faculty, staff effective Dec. 13

AKRON, Ohio – The University of Akron on Friday announced that all students, faculty, staff and contract professionals must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Dec. 13. The announcement comes as the Food and Drug Administration this week fully approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer-BioNTech. The vaccine will be marketed as Comirnaty and is approved for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals age 16 and older. Full approval of the Moderna vaccine is expected next month.
Collegestucson.com

As COVID-19 surges, UA faculty call for flexible online teaching options

A spike in new cases of COVID-19 is worrying some faculty members at the University of Arizona. Less than one week into a mostly in-person fall semester, more than 50 faculty members at the UA are calling on the administration to make it easier for individual instructors with health concerns to move their courses online.
Hall County, GAPosted by
The Times

UNG Faculty Senate to vote Friday on mask resolution

After two University of North Georgia lecturers resigned over concerns about a lack of masks in the classroom, the school’s Faculty Senate will vote on Friday, Aug. 27, on whether to urge the president of the school to mandate masks indoors at all of its campuses. The resolution “calls on...
Ithaca, NYtheithacan.org

College finalizes faculty vote on ICC revision

Ithaca College’s Committee on College-Wide Requirements (CCR) has finalized its faculty vote on the final proposal for the Integrative Core Curriculum (ICC) Revision and submitted it to the Academic Policies Committee (APC) August 27. The finalized proposal recommends six revisions to the current ICC curriculum: eliminating the current e-portfolio and...
Brookings, SDBrookings Register

Council approves COVID-19 recommendations

BROOKINGS – Brookings city councilors voted 5-2 Tuesday to approve Resolution 21-072, an emergency resolution providing recommendations deemed necessary to slow the community spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Councilors Leah Brink and Joey Collins cast the dissenting votes. “Brookings is now in high community spread. It’s assumed that 90% of the...
Rochester, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

U of R to require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated against COVID-19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The University of Rochester says it will require all faculty and staff to be vaccinated. According to a message published on the university website on Thursday, employees will need to have at least one of the two shots for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine by September 27, 2021.
Daytona Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

In show of disapproval, 75% of ERAU faculty back no-confidence vote in COVID-19 policy

Classes start at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University on Monday and faculty are unhappy with the COVID-19 policies, including one recommending but not mandating masks indoors. Faculty are so unhappy, in fact, that 75% who were polled at an emergency Faculty Senate meeting Wednesday supported taking a no-confidence vote in the university's COVID-19 plan. That was among the strategies under consideration by the faculty, according to an email widely distributed by senate Secretary Taylor Joy Mitchell that a recipient who requested anonymity shared with The News-Journal.
Iowa City, IADaily Iowan

UI student governments respond to regents COVID-19 rules

The University of Iowa strongly encourages mask-wearing and the COVID-19 vaccine, which is the most that the university can do, with the state Board of Regents holding the gavel to mandate masks on campus. Regents President Mike Richards lifted the state of emergency for regent-governed universities on May 20, ending...
Douglas County, KSUniversity Daily Kansan

KU faculty members raise concerns, frustration over COVID-19 policies

A University of Kansas history professor is leaving his job at the end of the year in large part due to how the university has handled COVID-19. Greg Cushman, an associate professor who has worked for the university since 2003, has accepted a position at the University of Arizona for the next school year. His wife, Santa Arias, was a faculty member for the Department of Spanish and Portuguese but also decided to leave the university.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

Medgar Evers Faculty, Staff Protest Unresolved COVID-19 Safety Concerns

“What do we want? Safer conditions! When do we want them? Now!” protesters demanded Tuesday at Medgar Evers College (MEC) campus in Crown Heights. With pickets in hand, faculty and staff, many of them members of CUNY’s Professional Staff Congress (PSC) union, voiced their concerns about what they said was the college administration’s failure to fully comply with COVID-19 ventilation protocols at several campus buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy