UI Faculty Council vote to endorse CLAS COVID-19 statement

We write to you as members of the Faculty Council Executive Committee and while we do not claim to speak for all faculty, our supervision over the general affairs of faculty affords us a privileged perspective on President Shirley Collado’s forthcoming departure from Ithaca College. As the first Dominican American to be named president of a four-year college in the U.S. and only the second female president at Ithaca College, President Collado leaves our institution having championed values of diversity, equity and inclusion. Our administration and our Board of Trustees is more representative of our society thanks to her leadership and our Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) students, faculty and staff have new opportunities to thrive at our primarily white institution.