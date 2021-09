Parenting. We could all use a manual every now and then, regardless of our kids’ ages. But it can sometimes be especially tricky for those who find themselves new to the game with a brand-new baby at home. Whether you’re hitting a wall because of too many consecutive sleepless nights or you’re feeling fantastic and are looking for a place to get out and strut your stuff, we’ve got the inside scoop on new Atlanta parent resources that you’ll be glad to know.