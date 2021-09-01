CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Registration open for the Oct. 15 Nelson Chin golf tournament at Braintree Golf Course

Patriot Ledger
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRAINTREE — Registration is open for the inaugural Nelson Chin Memorial Fund Tournament which will be held Oct. 15 at the Braintree Municipal Golf Course, 101 Jefferson St. The golf tournament honors Nelson Chin, the town's former recreation director and the former president of Braintree Youth Soccer, Chin died in December at the age of 66 of COVID-19. Proceeds from the tournament will go to the Nelson Chin Memorial Fund, which provides scholarships to Braintree High School graduates and supports community organizations.

www.patriotledger.com

