GIRLS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Brainerd nearly doubles up Bemidji 111-59

BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School girls swimming and diving team struggled to keep up with Brainerd Tuesday, falling 111-59 in a dual meet held in Brainerd. But the Lumberjacks had a standout performance in the 200-yard freestyle relay, placing first and second in the event. The winning team, which finished with a time of 1:53.85, included swimmers Ryan Gaskins, Abigail Daman, Mya Lundeen and Elena Harmsen. Marlee Bieber, Mackenzie Raisch, Kylie Donat and Mady Schmidt (2:02.90) comprised the Jacks’ second-place squad.