Tropical Depression 12 soon to become Larry

By Chief Meteorologist Allyson Rae
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 8 days ago

Tropical Depression 12 is quickly moving away from the West Coast of Africa and will increase its strength overnight.

Though winds with the system are at 35 mph sustained, for now, the system is forecast to move through a favorable environment for intensification over the next several days. We will continue to monitor the developing system at NBC2, but for now, there is no threat to Florida.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EtSmS_0bivIBAG00

The current forecast intensity shows Tropical Depression 12 becoming Tropical Storm Larry as early as Wednesday morning, and eventually strengthening to a Category 2 hurricane as it moves across the central Atlantic Ocean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zf84Y_0bivIBAG00

Elsewhere in the tropics, Tropical Depression Kate continues to weaken and produce 30 mph sustained winds as the storm continues having difficulty remaining organized over the open Atlantic Ocean. Kate is not a threat to Florida or any other part of the United States as it is moving northward at 7 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dx9iT_0bivIBAG00

Finally this evening, in the western Caribbean another area is being monitored for potential development late this week. The NHC currently puts development odds at 20% in the next two-five days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hqlF9_0bivIBAG00

Count on the NBC2 First Alert Hurricane Tracking Team to keep you updated on any changes in the tropics, especially as we head into the climatological peak of hurricane season.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
