Oakdale, CA

MARTIN CRAIG WANN SR.

 8 days ago

Martin Wann Sr., age 61 of Oakdale California, passed away in his sleep and went to be with the Lord in the early hours of Tuesday, August 24, 2021.Marty was born and raised in Fremont, California with his two sisters and two brothers, then moved to Oakdale with his parents, Delbert Willard Wann and Helen Pauline (Williams) Wann, in 1977. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country as an infantryman from 1980 to 1983. In the fall of 1983 Marty met Melody Joan Baxter, who in 1988 became Melody Joan Wann when the two were wed. Together, they had a son, Martin Craig Wann Jr., and a daughter, Megan Lorraine (Wann) Robare whom he proudly gave in marriage to Jeremy Richard Robare in 2007. Marty attended trade school to become a sheet-metal worker and after spending the majority of his working career in the trade, retired as a member of Sheet Metal Workers Local 162. During free time, Marty enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping out in Bohler Canyon with Melody and the kids or with his best friend since high school, Fernando Magdaleno.

Oakdale, CA
Obituaries
Oakdale, CA
Fremont, CA
Riverbank, CA
California Obituaries
Jesus
