JOHN BRIAN HURST

John passed away on July 11, 2021 at the age of 64, in his hometown of Oakdale. He was born in Oakdale, California to Eunice (Granny) and Pete (Pops) Hurst. He had an older brother, Terry Hurst. John has now joined them all in their eternal resting place, Heaven. John was married to the love of his life, Karen Hurst for 38 joyful years. John is survived by his loving wife Karen, two daughters and son-in-laws, Dawn and Travis Garcia, Jennifer and Clayton James. He is survived by his five beautiful grandchildren: Hannah, Brooklynn, Hunter Garcia, Taylor and Priscilla James. John was and ever shall be the proudest, most amazing Papa (Poppit) ever. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Linda Hurst. John’s vivacious, kind-hearted and loving ways will be missed more than words can express.