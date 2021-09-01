Incredible Hubble Photo Shows Jets Blasting Across Space in Rare Celestial Phenomenon
A newborn star system 1,400 light-years from Earth is revealed in all its dynamic glory in a new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope. The system is called IRAS 05491+0247, and it's at the center of a particularly rare and gorgeous cosmic interaction, known as a Herbig-Haro object. This particular Herbig-Haro object, called HH 111, is powered by a star in a binary system, blasting powerful astrophysical jets out into the surrounding space. Herbig-Haro objects are some of the most spectacular in the galaxy, but they require a specific set of circumstances. First, you need a baby star. These are formed from...
