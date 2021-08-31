CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 8/31

By Chris Lange
Posted by 
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03oOxj_0bivGylF00 The broad markets closed lower on Tuesday but actually ended the market on a fairly positive note. ARK funds slid lower as well with one big exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, with the exchange-traded fund up 0.8%, while ARKK did the worst, down 0.6% on the day. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sells that ARK Invest executed on August 31, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest buys that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 5,879 shares of MercadoLibre, Sell 22,452 shares of Sea, Sell 896,500 shares of Zhongan, & Sell 400,800 shares of Yeahka.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 142,994 shares of Novartis, Sell 20,248 shares of Cellectis, & Sell 229,100 shares of Roche.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Sell 129,897 shares of Nintendo, Sell 34,968 shares of Sea, Sell 576,762 shares of Seres Therapeutics, & Sell 107,050 shares of Iovance Bio.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Sell 2,888 shares of Intuitive Surgical & Sell 58,259 shares of Nvidia.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Sell 4,609 shares of Mercado Libre.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: NO SALES.

Check out all the sells here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 5,879.00
ARKF Sell SE SEA LTD 22,452.00
ARKF Sell 6060HK ZHONGAN ONLINE P&C INSURANCE CO LTD 896,500.00
ARKF Sell 9923HK YEAHKA LTD 400,800.00
ARKG Sell NVS NOVARTIS AG 142,994.00
ARKG Sell CLLS CELLECTIS SA 20,248.00
ARKG Sell PSTI PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC 13,833.00
ARKG Sell RHHBY ROCHE HOLDING AG 229,100.00
ARKK Sell NTDOY NINTENDO CO LTD 129,897.00
ARKK Sell SE SEA LTD 34,968.00
ARKK Sell MCRB SERES THERAPEUTICS INC 576,762.00
ARKK Sell IOVA IOVANCE BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC 107,050.00
ARKK Sell NSTG NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC 49,208.00
ARKQ Sell ISRG INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC 2,888.00
ARKQ Sell NVDA NVIDIA CORP 58,259.00
ARKW Sell MELI MERCADOLIBRE INC 4,609.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

49K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Exchange Traded Fund#Ark Invest Sells#Arkg#Nysearca#Arkf#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Pinterest#Mercadolibre#Pacific Biosciences#Teladoc Health#Crispr#Fate Therapeutics#Cellectis#Roche#Ark Innovation Etf#Roku#Spotify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You're Retired, Consider Buying These 5 Stocks

Retired investors need to protect their wealth as much as they grow it. The ideal retirement stocks pay reliable dividends, have dominant businesses, and produce steady growth. In this low-interest rate environment, retirees can still thrive with a sound investment strategy. It's vital to protect your nest egg during your...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

The e-commerce king is still expanding at an impressive pace. A large drugmaker sheds lagging units to focus on growth. Those wireless, cable, and internet bills are going into shareholders’ pockets. When looking for stocks to buy, peering into the portfolios of well-known investors can be a good place to...
StocksCleanTechnica

Is This Controversial Money Manager & Tesla Bull Changing The Face Of Wall Street?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. “Money manager” may not sound like the most glamorous of job descriptions, but talking about Tesla often seems to make even the most analytical of financial experts wax poetic. More than a few money managers have earned a measure of stardom delivering colorful opinions — both positive and negative — about the prospects of TSLA stock.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Growth Stocks That Are Beating Warren Buffett This Year

The legendary stock picker has made many great investments, but he doesn't own these tech companies. Warren Buffett is widely recognized as one of the world's great investors, and rightly so. Under his leadership, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) rewarded shareholders with a 20% annualized return between 1965 and 2020, doubling the average performance of the broader market. And so far this year, the stock price is up 22%, outpacing its own historical growth.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Stocks in Cathie Wood’s ARK Genomic Revolution Fund that Wall Street Loves

The genomics industry is progressing rapidly due to its technology integration and disruptive innovations over the past few years. Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been betting big on the genomics industry, with significant stakes in Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT), CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA), and Berkeley Lights (BLI). Wall Street analysts expect these stocks to rally by more than 40% in price in the near term. So, let’s discuss these names.Renowned investor Cathie Wood has been a strong advocate of genomics having the potential to be one of the biggest disruptive trends in the coming months after electric vehicles (EVs). As the founder and manager of the world’s largest actively traded ETF company, Ark Investment Services, Wood entered the limelight by generating big gains from her investments in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Stomped on the Gas Today

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had roared ahead by 3.3% at 10:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, and there might be three reasons this is happening. Let's address the first two reasons: On Friday, before the holiday weekend, ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood reportedly told investors that because Tesla's share of the electric car market "has actually gone up fairly dramatically around the world," she now believes that the stock could be worth $3,000 a share by 2025 instead of the $755 or so that it costs today.
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

25 Stocks Billionaires Are Selling

The second quarter of 2021 saw America's billionaires adjust a number of their stock holdings, whether it was adding or reducing positions, initiating new stakes or hitting the exits. But one thing of note, in Q2 and across all of 2021 so far, is that many of America's wealthiest billionaire insiders have been selling stock in large quantities.
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Cathie Wood: Crypto Market in a ‘Period of Explosive Innovation’

In a recent interview with Yahoo Finance, founder, CEO, and CIO of Ark Capital (global asset investment group), Cathie Wood, has refuted claims made by skeptics such as John Paulson that the crypto market is only a short-term gamble and a bubble that will inevitably burst. When host Brian Sozzi...
Stocksmarketresearchtelecast.com

Warren Buffett earns $ 2 billion investing in 5 Japanese companies amid pandemic

US investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. has added $ 2 billion to its fortune, thanks to an investment made a year ago in Japan’s five largest trading houses. As reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday, Buffett surprised the Tokyo markets last August with a bet of 6,000 million dollars in the general trade sector and, specifically, in the so-called ‘sogo shosha’, the Japanese companies that trade with a wide range of products and materials. This came days after Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced his resignation due to health concerns, when the market was at a crossroads over future trends.
StocksFortune

Cathie Wood’s new Ark ETF has no place for banking, oil or sin

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Cathie Wood is getting ready to debut a new exchange-traded fund focused on transparency. Ark Investment Management’s Transparency ETF will closely follow an index that excludes industries including alcohol, banking, gambling and oil and gas,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy