Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 8/31

The Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each dipped on Tuesday to close out the month of August, but the month was a net positive for each of the major indices. ARK funds followed the broad markets lower, but there was one large exception. ARKG performed the best out of the group, up 0.8% on the day, while ARKG underperformed the rest of the group, down 0.6%. The gains from last year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major Buys that ARK Invest executed on August 31, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sells that took place today.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some trades we would highlight in this fund: Buy 158,537 shares of StoneCo, Buy 31,800 shares of Zillow, Buy 18,544 shares of Teladoc, & Buy 260,084 shares of Robinhood.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. Some of the biggest holdings include the likes of Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 52,716 shares of Repare Therapeutics, Buy 86,248 shares of Pfizer, Buy 62,266 shares of Fate Therapeutics, & Buy 20,319 shares of Invitae.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but the focus is primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable trades in this fund: Buy 80,700 shares of Veracyte, Buy 92,717 shares of Signify Health, & Buy 157,233 shares of Zoom.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. More big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are a few of trades of note in this fund: Buy 456,084 shares of Nano Dimension, Buy 48,400 shares of NIU Technologies, Buy 111,500 shares of Markforged, & Buy 73,249 shares of Kratos Defense.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. There are some similar names in this fund as the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable trades in this fund: Buy 36,847 shares of Zoom & Buy 306,603 shares of Genius Sports.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is primarily focused on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Trades worth noting in this fund: Buy 63,500 shares of Komatsu & Buy 4,190 shares of The 3D Printing ETF.

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Buy STNE STONECO LTD 158,537.00 ARKF Buy Z ZILLOW GROUP INC 31,800.00 ARKF Buy TDOC TELADOC HEALTH INC 18,544.00 ARKF Buy HOOD ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC 260,084.00 ARKG Buy RPTX REPARE THERAPEUTICS INC 52,716.00 ARKG Buy PSNL PERSONALIS INC 19,246.00 ARKG Buy PFE PFIZER INC 86,248.00 ARKG Buy NVTA INVITAE CORP 20,319.00 ARKG Buy FATE FATE THERAPEUTICS INC 62,266.00 ARKG Buy ADPT ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP 5,886.00 ARKK Buy VCYT VERACYTE INC 80,700.00 ARKK Buy SGFY SIGNIFY HEALTH INC 92,717.00 ARKK Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 157,233.00 ARKQ Buy SPFR JAWS SPITFIRE ACQUISITION CORP 3,619.00 ARKQ Buy NNDM NANO DIMENSION LTD 456,084.00 ARKQ Buy NIU NIU TECHNOLOGIES 48,400.00 ARKQ Buy MKFG MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP 111,500.00 ARKQ Buy KTOS KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC 73,249.00 ARKQ Buy KMTUY KOMATSU LTD 216,186.00 ARKQ Buy DDD 3D SYSTEMS CORP 46,070.00 ARKQ Buy BLDE BLADE AIR MOBILITY INC 91,664.00 ARKW Buy ZM ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INC 36,847.00 ARKW Buy GENI GENIUS SPORTS LTD 306,603.00 ARKX Buy 6301JP KOMATSU LTD 63,500.00 ARKX Buy PRNT THE 3D PRINTING ETF 4,190.00

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management LLC, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.