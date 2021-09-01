CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navy helicopter crash: 1 rescued, 5 missing off coast of San Diego

By Bob D'Angelo, Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, according to authorities.

An MH-60S helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 was performing routine flight operations on the USS Abraham Lincoln before crashing into the sea around 4:30 p.m., officials with the U.S. Navy said.

Here are the latest updates:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

