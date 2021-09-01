Sixers deserve plenty of blame for what's going on with Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons is one of the league's best players, despite the glaring flaws in his game. He can facilitate for shooters, defend all positions at a high level, and his finishing at the rim is fairly solid. Simmons is one of the most athletic players in the league as well, and it is easy to see his appeal. However, he did not perform that well in the playoffs from a scoring standpoint, leading many to question his ability. His lack of a jump shot and poor free-throw shooting were both problems for the 76ers during the playoffs as well.