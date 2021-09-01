CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Djokovic tops teen "Ruuune!" at US Open in calendar Slam bid

 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) -- If the last-name chorus of "Ruuuuuune!" in support of his relatively unknown teenage opponent at the U.S. Open bothered Novak Djokovic, he never let anyone know. Nor was there any visible evidence that Djokovic was shaken by the shaky patches he went through while dropping a...

