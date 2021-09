WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Public Schools is compiling data related to positive Covid-19 cases every Tuesday and Friday and data on rapid tests every Tuesday. You can access these data reports from the district’s Return to Learn webpage or by clicking HERE. The data as of 8/31 shows 22 positive cases in the district. That’s a positivity rate for students of 0.18% and 0.19% for staff.