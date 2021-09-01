Displaying items by tag: enviva

Habitat builds ramp for Dobbins Heights couple

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — At 70 years old and with an arthritic knee, Callie Martin has trouble walking up steps.

Thursday, 15 August 2019 18:17

Enviva donates $2K to BackPack Pals of Richmond County

HAMLET — A Richmond County charity has received another recent donation from a local corporation.

Wednesday, 07 August 2019 00:38

Epicenter credited for Richmond County sales tax surplus; Enviva now open

ROCKINGHAM — Sales tax revenues were up significantly for the month of May, County Manager Bryan Land told the Richmond County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

Thursday, 04 April 2019 20:24

Haiglers retire from Richmond County Airport; Land updates on Epicenter, Enviva, water projects

ROCKINGHAM— “If a book on customer service could be written, the Haigler brothers should definitely be the authors,” said County Manager Bryan Land as he announced the retirement of longtime Richmond County Airport Managers, Doyle and Sam Haigler to the County Commissioners Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, 16 January 2019 19:25

Two Richmond County industries to expand; shell building nears construction

ROCKINGHAM — Two industries in Richmond County are planning to expand their operations, however their identities are being kept secret — for now.

Wednesday, 27 September 2017 14:10

Wednesday's Top Story: Wood Pellet Manufacturing Facility Enviva Faces Challenges; Dobbins Heights Community Members Speak Out

DOBBINS HEIGHTS – The wood pellet manufacturer Enviva proposed, and Richmond County officials have accepted, so it would now seem that this matrimonial union between industrial “progress” and the local community is imminent; all that remains for consummation of the pact is a matter of formality.

