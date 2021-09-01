CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter crash: 1 rescued, 5 missing off coast of San Diego

By Bob D'Angelo, Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keVO4_0bivDuGY00

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, according to authorities.

An MH-60S helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 was performing routine flight operations on the USS Abraham Lincoln before crashing into the sea around 4:30 p.m., officials with the U.S. Navy said.

Here are the latest updates:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
41K+
Followers
61K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#The U S Navy#Fox5sandiego#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
WHIO Dayton

The Latest: Virus infects 99 kids at Philippine orphanage

MANILA, Philippines — As COVID-19 patients fill Philippine hospitals to the brim, officials say the virus has hit an orphanage and infected almost 100 children. Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte said the outbreak in the orphanage could have been prevented and “the children could have been saved from the life-threatening risks of COVID” had minimum health standards been followed strictly.
Vermont StatePosted by
WHIO Dayton

Coronavirus: 3 Vermont state troopers resign after FBI launches fake COVID-19 vaccination card probe

WATERBURY, Ct. — Three Vermont state troopers have resigned in connection with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme. According to Vermont State Police, troopers Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski stepped down on Aug. 10 after another trooper raised concerns about their conduct, while trooper David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3 following a Vermont Department of Public Safety investigation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy