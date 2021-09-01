Stepdaughter facing charge of defrauding elderly Lamar man

LAMAR, Mo. — A Barton County judge decided Tuesday that a Lamar woman should stand trial on a charge of defrauding her nursing homebound stepfather out of almost $87,000.

Associate Judge James Nichols at the end of a preliminary hearing in Barton County Circuit Court ordered 56-year-old Rose Burke to stand trial on a count of financial exploitation of an elderly person and set her initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Sept. 16.

Nick Steele, an investigator with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, testified that he looked into a state hotline call reporting suspected financial abuse of 84-year-old John Garvin, a former resident of Lamar currently residing at a nursing home in Lockwood.

Steele said Garvin, who has dementia, various forms of cancer and other illnesses, is a former prospector who has received settlement checks in recent years from the Department of Labor as compensation for radiation poisoning he sustained from uranium mining many years ago when the ill effects of exposure to radioactivity were not yet recognized.

Most recently, Garvin received a check for $87,500, most of which, he said, was spent by Burke in a two-month period on purchases she had made ‘that were obviously not for Mr. Garvin.”

He said Burke has had power of attorney over her stepfather’s finances since 2016. While a small amount of the money had been sent to the nursing home to cover some of Garvin’s more minor expenses, the bulk had been used by Burke.

The state investigator said he discovered ATM withdrawals of the settlement money by Burke between April and June 2019, along with numerous purchases at Walmart and other stores, gas stations and salons. The money also had been used to purchase vehicles and make various online purchases, according to a probable-cause affidavit he filed.

Steele said he met with Burke in January 2020 to go over some of the charges she had made.

“As we got down to it, she admitted that she felt she was entitled to that money and she spent it on herself,” he said.

Public defender Joshua Baseley asked Steele if his investigation found that some of the settlement money had been used to pay taxes on a home Garvin owns. The investigator said tax documents did show such payments were made, but he believed they did not amount to more than $200 or $300.