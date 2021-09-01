CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Navy helicopter crash: 1 rescued, 5 missing off coast of San Diego

By Bob D'Angelo, Michelle Ewing, Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0keVO4_0bivDUVm00

SAN DIEGO — A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, according to authorities.

An MH-60S helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 was performing routine flight operations on the USS Abraham Lincoln before crashing into the sea around 4:30 p.m., officials with the U.S. Navy said.

Here are the latest updates:

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
51K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rescue Team#Accident#The U S Navy#Fox5sandiego#The Associated Press#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Vermont StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coronavirus: 3 Vermont state troopers resign after FBI launches fake COVID-19 vaccination card probe

WATERBURY, Ct. — Three Vermont state troopers have resigned in connection with a fake COVID-19 vaccination card scheme. According to Vermont State Police, troopers Shawn Sommers and Raymond Witkowski stepped down on Aug. 10 after another trooper raised concerns about their conduct, while trooper David Pfindel resigned effective Sept. 3 following a Vermont Department of Public Safety investigation.
Nevada StatePosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: All Nevada counties to be under mask mandate

CARSON CITY, Nev. — All 17 counties in Nevada will be subject to an indoor mask mandate by the end of the week. Rural Eureka County is the state’s only jurisdiction currently not subject to such a requirement, but its report of high transmission of coronavirus infections for the second week in a row have triggered the mandate to take effect Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy