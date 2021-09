Warning: a lot a lot a LOT of Bachelor in Paradise Spoilers are ahead!!!!!!!!!! Go ahead and remove yourself from this narrative if you prefer to remain unspoiled. While every season of Bachelor in Paradise is an unhinged mess, Season 7 is truly next level in terms of drama, hijinks, and entertainment, and IDK about you but I need a reunion show. First of all, we obviously are going to want to check on the (three) engaged couples. But more importantly so much has been happening in real time as the show airs, and coupled with spoilers, a lot of questions need to be answered. Ahem, including but not limited to: