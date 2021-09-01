Flood Advisory issued for Bedford, City of Roanoke, City of Salem, Craig, Floyd by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 22:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. When it is safe to do so, please send your reports of flooding, including mudslides or flooded roads, to the National Weather Service by calling toll free at 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Reports and pictures can also be shared on the National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. Target Area: Bedford; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; Craig; Floyd; Franklin; Montgomery; Roanoke FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR WESTERN BEDFORD, CRAIG, NORTHEASTERN FLOYD, NORTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY, SOUTHWESTERN BOTETOURT, NORTHWESTERN FRANKLIN AND ROANOKE COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF ROANOKE AND THE CITY OF SALEM At 1050 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing in the advisory area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Roanoke... Salem Vinton... Troutville Boones Mill... New Castle Catawba This includes the following streams and drainages Barbours Creek, Beaverdam Creek and Back Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.