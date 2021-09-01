Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Iron, Madison, Reynolds, St. Francois by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Iron; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Iron County in southeastern Missouri Northeastern Reynolds County in southeastern Missouri Madison County in southeastern Missouri Southwestern St. Francois County in southeastern Missouri * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 948 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Farmington to near Knob Lick to 9 miles east of Oates, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Desloge, Fredericktown, Ironton, Park Hills, Pilot Knob, Iron Mountain Lake, Arcadia, Annapolis, Junction City, Cobalt, Marquand, Knob Lick, Buckhorn, Glover, Roselle, Saco, Leadington, Des Arc and Granite. This also includes Johnsons Shut-Ins State Park, Fort Davidson Historic Site, Elephant Rocks State Park, and Taum Sauk Mountain State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH