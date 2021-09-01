Flood Warning issued for Ascension by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-31 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-01 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ascension The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for Northeastern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 950 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing due to heavy rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Hammond, Ponchatoula, Walker, Livingston, French Settlement, Albany, Port Vincent, Springfield, Natalbany, Whitehall, Robert, Killian and Tickfaw.alerts.weather.gov
