CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pearl River County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 22:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 948 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing due to heavy rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, St. Martin, D`iberville, Kiln, Mcneil, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier, Lyman, Pearlington, Crossroads, Latimer and Gulfport Airport.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saucier, MS
City
Pearlington, MS
City
Washington, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
State
Washington State
City
Waveland, MS
City
Long Beach, MS
State
Mississippi State
City
Picayune, MS
County
Pearl River County, MS
State
Louisiana State
City
Diamondhead, MS
City
Latimer, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#Southeastern Louisiana#Southern Mississippi#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Crossroads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden White House moves to oust Trump appointees from advisory boards

The White House has reached out to several former Trump administration officials to ask for their resignations from various advisory boards to which former President Trump appointed them at the end of his term. White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed to reporters at a briefing that officials asked for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Yellen triggers alarm bells over debt ceiling cliff

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is setting off alarm bells over a looming brawl about the nation's borrowing limit that could spark a global economic crisis if Congress fails to take action. Yellen's warning, delivered to congressional leaders on Wednesday, that the country could default on its debt as soon as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court returning to courtroom for arguments

The justices will return to the Supreme Court next month to hold their first in-person oral arguments since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic. Courtroom access will be limited to the justices, court personnel, legal counsel and journalists during upcoming arguments, though the court is expected to provide live audio of the proceedings.
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida judge rules mask mandates allowed in schools

Florida schools will once again be allowed to impose mask mandates after a state circuit judge rejected Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) appeal of his earlier ruling on Wednesday. The governor's ban — requiring districts to offer parental opt-outs or face a financial penalty — will now be put on hold while the appeal plays out in a higher court.

Comments / 0

Community Policy