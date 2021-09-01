Flood Warning issued for Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 20:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-04 22:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Pearl River The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flood Warning for Eastern St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Washington Parish in southeastern Louisiana Hancock County in southern Mississippi Harrison County in southern Mississippi Northwestern Jackson County in southern Mississippi Pearl River County in southern Mississippi * Until 900 AM CDT Wednesday. * At 948 PM CDT, Flooding is ongoing due to heavy rain and surge. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gulfport, Biloxi, Long Beach, Picayune, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Poplarville, Diamondhead, St. Martin, D`iberville, Kiln, Mcneil, Shoreline Park, Stennis Space Center, Saucier, Lyman, Pearlington, Crossroads, Latimer and Gulfport Airport.