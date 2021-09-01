CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore, MD

Community Rallies At Vigil Around Mother Of 15-Year-Old Homicide Victim

By Annie Rose Ramos
Posted by 
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DdFwu_0bivCu5V00

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two weeks after 15-year-old Jhosy Portillo was shot and killed in Highlandtown, a neighborhood continues to mourn his loss.

During a vigil Tuesday night, a community gathered together as one, to show the Portillo family they aren’t alone.

Portillo’s mother, Cristina Guadalupe, along with his sister attended.

“No child deserved to die the way my son was killed,” cried Guadalupe Tuesday.

The group gathered on the corner of East Baltimore Street and Highland Ave. where Portillo was last seen alive.

The vigil, organized by Comite Latino de Baltimore and CASA de Maryland, then walked around the block, the same block Portillo walked, moments before he was killed while walking to the store.

“He told me he just wanted to come to the corner store and buy something and that was the last time I saw him, I had to get ready to go to work and I left and that was that,” Guadalupe said.

Now, a community is showing their support.

“Tonight is about making sure they know that even when the cameras are gone when no-one else is thinking about Jhosy, we’re still gonna be there supporting this family,” said Mayor Brandon Scott at the vigil.

Many families, said they share in Guadalupe’s sadness but are also calling for change after Portillo’s death has left many, in a largely Latino neighborhood, feeling scared.

“They don’t know if they can leave the kids outside,” said Lucia Islas, President of Comite Latino de Baltimore.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, who represents this neighborhood, vowed to “continue to make sure that mothers feel safe sending their kids to school” and to support the mental health of their communities.

Days after Portillo’s death, police released this video asking for help identifying a man seen running from the scene.

But on Tuesday, Mayor Scott said nothing had changed in this unsolved case. “There are no updates,” he said.

In the meantime, Portillo’s mother said she misses everything about her son.

The family has set up a GoFundMe Page to help them pay off their funeral expenses.

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Highlandtown, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Police#Mental Health#Vigil#Wjz#Casa De Maryland#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Suspected Noose At Lynching Historical Marker Was Part Of Floral Arrangement, Police Say

SEVERNA PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A piece of twine on the “Lynching In Anne Arundel County” historical marker that police were investigating as a noose was in fact part of the plaque when the monument was installed, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Wednesday. On Sunday, police announced investigators were looking into the twine as an act of vandalism at the marker, which was relocated to the Severna Park Library this summer. In an update Wednesday, police said the twine was “in place the day marker was dedicated and was apparently being used to hold a floral arrangement in place.” A citizen walking by the marker on Sunday had reported the twine to authorities. “The Anne Arundel County Police Department investigates any reported act which appears to be motivated, or perceived by the reporting person to be motivated, all or in part, by hatred toward or bias against an individual or group on the basis of race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation, disability, gender, gender identity, or homelessness,” police said on Wednesday.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

16-Year-Old Shot In Head By Possible Stray Bullet

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head by an assumed stray bullet in Northwest Baltimore overnight, police said. Officers responded to an area hospital for a walk in shooting victim. The teen had an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head. Investigators say the boy was getting out of the car with his dad at the 3700 block of Belle Avenue around 9:30 p.m. when he felt a sharp pain in the back of his head. His dad drove him to an urgent care center, where a doctor found a bullet just under the skin of his skull. He was then transported to an area hospital. Marvin Randall has lived in the area for nearly 20 years, he says while Belle Avenue may be nice, trouble is starting to creep in from surrounding areas. “Usually we don’t have this kind of stuff in this area,” said Randall, “times are bad, what can you say?” Investigators believe the teen was not the intended target. Northwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Suspended Towson University Officer ‘A Scapegoat’ For Failed Leadership In Triple Shooting On Campus, Police Union Says

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson University Police Union said University President Kim Schatzel is placing undue blame on police response in a triple shooting in the heart of campus Tuesday. Schatzel announced the suspension of a veteran officer pending an investigation into whether they followed established procedures in the incident. The shooting happened around 2 a.m. during a gathering of at least 400 people in Freedom Square. Three people, including a student, were injured but only one victim remains hospitalized. Tuesday, 19-year-old Samuel Nnam was charged in the shooting. He was also one of the three injured and was arrested after being released...
Anne Arundel County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Repeat Offender Alonta Johnson Sentenced To 30 Years For Attempted Murder

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County officials announced that a 28-year-old repeat offender has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for attempted murder. Alonta Johnson of Baltimore was sentenced to 30 years for the attempted second-degree murder of Anthony Jeppi in the parking garage at Maryland Live Casino. “There’s no reason that a simple disagreement should lead to an individual being shot. The defendant’s actions were cold and callous and this sentence holds him accountable for his actions,” said State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “Additionally, I would like to thank police and prosecutors who worked diligently in securing justice for...
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Suspect In Towson University Shooting Samuel Nnam Held Without Bond

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Samuel Nnam, 19, is being held without bond after prosecutors allege he shot two people and himself during an unsanctioned event on the Towson University campus last Saturday. Court documents said Nnam showed up at the Towson University party with two others Saturday morning when someone in that group hit someone else in the head. Gunfire then followed, sending people running in all directions. Officers found a female student shot in the torso and another victim, who arrived with the shooting suspect — was also shot in the torso. Nnam was carried away from the scene and found...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Rowhome Fire Reported In West Baltimore, At Least Two Homes Involved, One Firefighter Injured, Reports Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Crews are on the scene of a rowhome fire in West Baltimore. Crews responded to the 1200 block of Hollins Street. Initial reports say that the fire was showing from the third floor of a three-story row home. Reports say at least two homes are involved and at least one firefighter was injured. The firefighter is said to have been transported to Shock Trauma in stable condition. Neighborhood services are helping those who were displaced. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now 🔥DWELLING FIRE U/D🔥1200 blk Hollins St 21223#HollinsMarket@docbullock#BMORESBravest brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes. At least 2 homes involved. Neighborhood services assisting those displaced. #BCFDEMS transported injured FF to @shocktrauma, stable cond. — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) September 9, 2021  
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Crews On Scene Of Water Rescue Near Gunpowder

KINGSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a water rescue in Kingsville. Crews responded to the 1200 block of Belair Road. Initial reports say that a victim was found pinned between two rocks. The victim was rescued and taken to area hospital treatments, reports say. Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now **Update** 11200 Belair Rd 21087. Big Gunpowder, patient rescued from between 2 large rocks and transported to hospital via medivac. @ 1952 TA pic.twitter.com/258IX3I2Bz — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 9, 2021 Units on scene of swift water rescue Big Gunpowder, 11200 Belair Rd. 21287. Patient pinned between two rocks, has been rescued and being transported for treatment. DT 6:31PM TA pic.twitter.com/qK1WjduWfv — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) September 8, 2021
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For 69-Year-Old Myron Frank Harris

OVERLEA, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 69-year-old Myron Frank Harris. Harris was last seen this morning in the unit block of Bykes Court in Overlea. The family believes he was wearing a white shirt, red plaid pajama pants and red tennis shoes. Anyone with information regarding Harris’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 410-307-2020. #Missing Myron Frank Harris was last seen in the unit block of Bykes Ct., 21206. Family members believe he’s wearing a white shirt, red plaid pajama pants, and red tennis shoes. The 69 year old was last seen this morning. If located please call 911 or 410-307-2020. pic.twitter.com/SXEnZOvw7t — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 6, 2021
Baltimore County, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Seeking Public’s Assistance In Identifying Infant ‘Baby Boy Doe’ Found In Dumpster In 1987

HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an infant that was found in a dumpster more than three decades ago. On Sept. 9, 1987, farmers collecting scraps to feed their livestock discovered the fully-developed baby boy inside a white trash bag. The bag was tied. At the time, a Superfresh was located at 5101 East Drive. The store is now a Save A Lot. Baltimore County Police investigated but was unsuccessful in identifying the child. However, with advancements in forensic technology, detectives are hoping the public has information that may help identify the infant. Anyone who might have information about this case is asked to call 410-307-2020. #BCoPD is seeking help from the public in a case that dates back to 1987. It all started with two farmers looking for scraps to feed their livestock. Instead of scraps, the farmers found the lifeless body of Baby Boy Doe. https://t.co/XpwOrNhy3f pic.twitter.com/OTyLWfCj5C — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 8, 2021
Essex, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Juvenile Charged In Essex Shooting Death Of 59-Year-Old Man

ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — A juvenile is being charged in the shooting death of a 59-year-old man in Essex Sunday, Baltimore County Police said. Police responded shortly after 9 a.m. to the 200 block of Oberle Avenue for a shooting, where they found 59-year-old Dante Doles suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Doles was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The juvenile suspect is being charged as an adult.
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Connection To Towson University Shooting Identified As Samuel Nnam

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect in connection to the shooting at Towson University as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam. Nnam has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree assault. Officials said Nnam was one of the three individuals wounded on Saturday. #BREAKING Suspect in Towson University shooting has been identified as 19-year-old Samuel Nnam. Attempted 1st degree murder among charges Nnam faces following his arrest. https://t.co/owDqs2XIzS — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) September 8, 2021 Detectives were able to identify the suspect from evidence collected at the scene and surveillance video.  Officials said Nnam began to discharge the firearm,...
Pasadena, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Police Searching For Vehicle Of Interest In Fatal Pasadena Hit And Run

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police said they are looking for a vehicle of interest in a fatal hit and run that happened in Pasadena Sunday. Investigators say two pedestrians were walking south on the shoulder of northbound Governor Ritchie Highway around 9:12p.m. when a car made a U-turn from the southbound direction striking the victims. The driver failed to remain at the scene and fled north on Ritchie Highway in what is believed to be a dark-colored ’07-’14 Dodge Avenger R/T with damage to the passenger side. 52-year-old Mario Garcia Morales of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway was killed in the accident and an unidentified 11-year-old boy, also of the 8500 block of Pulaski Highway, suffered minor injuries. The fatal crash remains under investigation but police say the driver caused the accident by failing to drive within a single lane of travel. Anyone with information about this accident is encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Community Group ‘Trash Bashers’ Cleans Up East Baltimore Neighborhood, Looking For More Employees & Volunteers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re driving around York Road and Woodbourne Avenue, you might just notice a group picking up trash.  A member, Lance Bendann, said their small group has made an impact and a difference.  Bendann is a member of what’s come to be a treasured community group called the Trash Bashers. It started with Bendann and a few other volunteers from St. Mary’s Church in the neighborhood.  And then, they found Lynee Lamoree.  “She was just out independently picking up trash herself,” said Bendann.  And Lamoree thought of a way to get even more Trash Bashers.  “A work training opportunity,” Lamoree said, that involved where...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Safe Streets Group In Belair-Edison Receives $100K Grant From Everytown For Gun Safety

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Safe Streets in Belair-Edison received a $100,000 grant on Wednesday from the national gun control advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety. The grant was given to the Living Classrooms Foundation, a partner organization that helps the local violence intervention program’s operations in East Baltimore. In addition to funding, the Safe Streets site will get to take part in networking calls with peer organizations, receive training and gain access to data and tools from Everytown for Gun Safety. “An issue as critical as gun violence requires a robust, proactive community-based response that prioritizes safety and saving lives,” Cheryl Riviere, Living Classrooms...
Towson, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Police Continue To Seek Information In Connection To Shooting On Towson University Campus

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for cell phone footage and information surrounding this weekend’s shooting at Towson University and now a reward is being offered. Three people were shot at the heart of campus just one week after classes started. Anyone with information can receive up to $2,000 in reward money if they can lead police to an arrest. To think she could have been at the unsanctioned event where shots rang out early Saturday morning makes Zoe Umeorah uneasy. “I wasn’t actually there but me and my friends were gonna go,” said Umeorah. “We heard about it because people kept...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Officer Opens Fire After Robbery Suspect Charges Toward Police With Knife, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a discharging in West Baltimore Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of McMechen Street just after 1 p.m. after reports of an armed person following a robbery at a store. On the scene, officers encountered the suspect brandishing a knife who then fled on foot. Officers caught up with the suspect and ordered him to drop the weapon. The suspect did not follow verbal demands. Officers then deployed their tasers which were ineffective. The suspect then fled on foot into the subway station in the 600 block of Laurens Ave. Officers continued to order the suspect to drop his weapon. The suspect did not comply and ran towards the officers with the knife. Officials said at that time, one officer discharged his weapon. The suspect was not struck. He was taken into custody and to an area hospital for an evaluation. The officers were not injured. The Special Investigation Response Team (S.I.R.T.) continues to investigate this incident and the department has activated its Public Release of Critical Incident Recordings Policy.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

Robber Threatened Westminster Churchgoers At Knifepoint, Police Say

WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — A man wearing a nylon stocking over his head tried to rob churchgoers at knifepoint Sunday evening, Maryland State Police said. Officers responded around 8:30 p.m. to the 3200 block of Ridge Road for an active assailant call. The suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived. Investigators say the suspect, described as a white man wearing a green long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans and black gloves, entered the church after services were over and ten people were inside. He reportedly pulled a knife and demanded money and car keys. There were no reported injuries and nothing was stolen, police said. Police conducted a sweep of the area, using canines and aviation command, but did not find the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Westminster Barrack at 410-386-3000.
Laytonsville, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Propane Explosion Destroys Laytonsville Home, Two Hospitalized

LAYTONSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A propane tank explosion in Laytonsville has obliterated a home and sent two to the hospital Tuesday morning, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said. One person that was rescued has a traumatic injury, and has been transported via helicopter to a trauma center. Crews responded to the house on the 28000 block of Laytonsville Road around 8 a.m., the house had collapsed and at least one person was trapped and had to be rescued. Crews are working to stabilize the house. PIO on scene of 23601 Laytonsville Rd. One victim rescued for the structure. Tech rescue crews responding to stabilize structure. pic.twitter.com/HRcHl0wrdw — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 7, 2021 This is a developing story and will be updated.
Cherry Hill, NJPosted by
CBS Baltimore

31-Year-Old Dies After Being Shot In Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in Cherry Hill Tuesday. Officers responded to the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road for reports of gunfire. There, officers found a 31-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Homicide detectives are investigating this incident and haven’t determined a motive or identified a suspect. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

‘Turning Trauma Into Healing’ Library Employees Receive Special Training As Part Of City’s New Trauma Informed Task Force

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over the summer, library employees received a specific kind of training as the newest members of Baltimore’s Trauma-Informed Task Force. “Baltimore is a city that has experienced an enormous amount of pain,” said Zeke Cohen, Councilman District 1. Turning trauma into healing — the goal of the city’s new Trauma-Informed Task Force. “We are going to become a healing city,” Cohen added. The task force was born out of the Elijah Cummings Healing City Act that passed in 2020. “It’s a way of being. It’s not really a program. So we’re integrating this skill sets on how to interact with each other,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy