Colorado Springs, CO

Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 8 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at 2 N. Cascade Ave.

At the scene, crews found a fire sprinkler had been activated.

CSFD says they're investigating what caused the sprinkler to go off. This is a developing story.

The post Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond appeared first on KRDO .

