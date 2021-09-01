Sprinkler activated at FirstBank on Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs Fire crews respond
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm at 2 N. Cascade Ave.
At the scene, crews found a fire sprinkler had been activated.
CSFD says they're investigating what caused the sprinkler to go off. This is a developing story.
