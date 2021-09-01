GMF AeroAsia narrows half-year losses
GMF AeroAsia significantly cut losses for the half-year on the back of cost-cutting measures, though its liabilities still exceeded its assets by a significant amount. For the six months ended 30 June, the MRO unit of Garuda Indonesia says its current liabilities exceeded assets by over $200 million, and that it had a negative equity of $240 million. By comparison, for the 2020 financial year, the company’s liabilities exceeded assets by $171 million.www.flightglobal.com
Comments / 0