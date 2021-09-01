CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

GMF AeroAsia narrows half-year losses

By In association with Singapore Airshow
Flight Global.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGMF AeroAsia significantly cut losses for the half-year on the back of cost-cutting measures, though its liabilities still exceeded its assets by a significant amount. For the six months ended 30 June, the MRO unit of Garuda Indonesia says its current liabilities exceeded assets by over $200 million, and that it had a negative equity of $240 million. By comparison, for the 2020 financial year, the company’s liabilities exceeded assets by $171 million.

www.flightglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narrows#Mro#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
StocksCNBC

GameStop falls more than 7% despite posting narrower loss and rising sales

GameStop stock fell more than 7% in extended trading Wednesday even after the retailer posted a narrower loss than last year. The company reported a rise in sales during the quarter. The SEC requested additional documents from GameStop in the agency's investigation of trading activity in GameStop and other companies.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Boku revenues, earnings rise in first half

Mobile payments and identity provider Boku reported a 38% rise in group revenues for its first half on Tuesday, to $34.2m, with organic group revenue growth strong at 21%, excluding acquired Fortumo revenues. 6,463.08. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 1,300.66. 16:26 08/09/21. n/a. n/a. 12,018.52. 16:26 08/09/21. -0.94%. -114.50. The AIM-traded...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Dunelm lifts guidance as FY profits rise, dividend reinstated

Homewares retailer Dunelm said 2022 full-year profits would be “modestly” ahead of expectations as it posted a strong rise in 2021 earnings, driven by online sales during the Covid pandemic, and announced a special dividend. 23,692.94. 09:40 09/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,055.29. 09:40 09/09/21. n/a. n/a. 4,042.48. 09:40 09/09/21. n/a. n/a.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Frontier Developments reports record revenue, operating profit

Video games company Frontier Developments reported record full-year revenue of £90.7m in its results on Wednesday, up from £76.1m year-on-year, which it put down to “substantial contributions” from all four of its existing game franchises, together with first revenues from its third-party publishing label Frontier Foundry. 6,413.28. 09:45 09/09/21. n/a.
Financial Reportstheedgemarkets.com

AirAsia 2Q net loss narrows to RM580m as revenue jumps 161%

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 8): AirAsia Group Bhd’s net loss narrowed to RM580.06 million in the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 (2QFY21) from RM992.89 million a year earlier. Losses per share eased to 15.2 sen from 29.7 sen. In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, AirAsia said the group continued...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Bakkavor restarts dividend as revenue tops pre-Covid levels

Food supplier Bakkavor Group reported a 4% rise in group revenue in its first half on Wednesday, to £915.7m, with like-for-like revenue rising 6.4% year-on-year to £924.9m, which was 1.2% ahead of the same part of 2019. 6,761.61. 11:50 09/09/21. -0.58%. -39.76. 4,048.72. 11:50 09/09/21. n/a. n/a. 7,527.74. 11:50 09/09/21.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Vistry upgrades FY profit expectations after solid H1

Housebuilder Vistry lifted its full-year profit guidance on Thursday as it posted a rise in first-half profit and revenue, hailing a better-than-expected performance. The company said its performance in the half was "significantly" ahead of its expectations, "supported by successful operational integration and positive customer demand". In the six months...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

MongoDB stock jumps more than 10% after narrower Q2 loss

Shares of MongoDB Inc. rallied more than 10% in the extended session late Thursday after the software company reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and sales that were above Wall Street forecasts as businesses continued to accelerate their digital presence. MongoDB said it lost $77.1 million, or $1.22 a share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $64.5 million, or $1.10 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, MongoDB lost 24 cents a share. Revenue rose 44% to $199 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 39 cents a share...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Melrose trades ahead of expectations as loss narrows

The FTSE 100 group reported a statutory pretax loss of £151m for the six months to the end of June compared with a £585m loss a year earlier as revenue rose to £3.54bn from £3.39bn. Adjusted pretax profit was £109m compared with an £11m loss a year earlier. Melrose declared...
FitnessShareCast

The Gym Group losses narrow as it looks to post-Covid expansion

The Gym Group reported a 21.4% decline in revenue in its first half on Thursday, to £29.3m, in a period in which its facilities were legally required to be shut for more than 50% of trading days. 4,141.04. 12:00 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 7,640.32. 12:00 03/09/21. n/a. n/a. 8,570.51. 12:00 03/09/21.
Financial Reportssimpleflying.com

Vistara Narrows Losses In FY21 Despite Pandemic Woes

After five years of growing losses, Vistara has managed to turn the tide by a little bit. The fiscal year 2021 saw the airline’s net losses fall 11% to ₹1,612 crores ($220.9m). This comes despite aviation’s worst year on record, with flight groundings and negligible international travel. Let’s find out how this happened.
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

Rex narrows FY21 operating loss; warns of tough FY22

Australia’s Regional Express (Rex) narrowed its operating loss to A$18.4 million ($13.5 million) from A$27.4 million a year earlier, but warns of tough times ahead given the impact of a major coronavirus outbreak in Australia. The carrier saw passenger revenue decline 41.3% year on year to A$125.2 million in the...
Financial ReportsFlight Global.com

TAP Air Portugal reduces first half loss

TAP Air Portugal saw its first-half net loss narrow to €493 million ($584 million) from €582 million in the same period last year following a “ramp-up” in activity during the three months to 30 June. However, the Portuguese flag carrier’s operating income for the first six months of 2021 declined...
EconomyFlight Global.com

Hainan Airlines sharply narrows first-half losses as costs decline

Beleaguered Hainan Airlines dramatically cut its operating loss for the six months to 30 June, amid a strong uplift in revenue and a reduction in expenses. For the half-year, the carrier, whose parent HNA Group is in the middle of a creditor-led bankruptcy reorganisation, reported an operating loss of CNY3.9 billion ($604 million).
Industryworldairlinenews.com

airBaltic decreases its net loss threefold in the first half of 2021

As a result of the Coronavirus crisis, revenue and the number of passengers carried by the Latvian airline airBaltic has significantly decreased, and according to airBaltic’s unaudited consolidated financial results for the first six months of 2021, the group suffered loss of EUR 61.5 million. Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer...
Financial Reportsmining.com

Sibanye posts 140% jump in half-year profit

South African platinum group metals (PGM) miner Sibanye Stillwater’s half-year profit jumped 140%, the company said on Thursday, citing higher production and record commodity prices. Headline earnings per share – the main measure of corporate profits in South Africa – in the six months to June 30 were 843 cents,...
Financial Reportsbreakingtravelnews.com

airBaltic stays in the red for first half of the year

AirBaltic has reported a loss of €61.5 million for the first half of the year as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on the aviation sector. The figure is an improvement on a loss of €185 million reported for the same period last year. Just 300,000 passengers travelled with the...
Financial Reportskdal610.com

S.Africa’s Massmart H1 loss narrows as turnaround plan on track

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) -Massmart said on Friday its half-year headline loss narrowed 40.8%, helped by higher sales despite fresh COVID-19 restrictions and amid signs that the South African retailer’s turnaround strategy continues to pay off. The retailer, majority owned by Walmart, is in the middle of a turnaround plan, which involves...
Financial ReportsZDNet

NextDC revenue and EBIDTA up as loss narrows in FY2021

Australian data centre company NextDC has reported underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of AU$134.5 million for 2021, up nearly AU$30 million from the AU$105 million it reported a year prior. Once interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation were accounted for, however, the company walked away with a...
EconomyFlight Global.com

Air Baltic encouraged by summer upturn and reduced first-half loss

Air Baltic has turned in a first-half net loss of €61.5 million ($72.3 million) but is encouraged by the upturn in bookings over the summer season. The airline’s revenues were down by 40% – to €50 million – against the interim last year, as the six-month passenger figure sank. But...

Comments / 0

Community Policy