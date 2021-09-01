GMF AeroAsia narrows half-year losses

Shares of MongoDB Inc. rallied more than 10% in the extended session late Thursday after the software company reported a narrower-than-expected adjusted loss and sales that were above Wall Street forecasts as businesses continued to accelerate their digital presence. MongoDB said it lost $77.1 million, or $1.22 a share, in the second quarter, compared with a loss of $64.5 million, or $1.10 a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, MongoDB lost 24 cents a share. Revenue rose 44% to $199 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 39 cents a share...