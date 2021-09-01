Davis Avenue Bridge Officially Open

Today, the Davis Avenue Bridge officially reopened to vehicular traffic on schedule and aligned with the new school year for Greenwich Public Schools. A major component of this project – setting the precast, prestressed deck units onto the new abutments – was installed on August 2, 2021, and indicated that the bridge would reopen on time. It is anticipated that there will be another closure for a few brief days this September in order to install the waterproof membrane, a necessary element of all new bridges. Town of Greenwich Department of Public Works will announce these road closure dates in the near future. The Davis Avenue Bridge is projected to be completely finished by Spring of 2022. Project completion is dependent on weather and any unforeseen complications.