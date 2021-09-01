U of M President sends letter to Gov. Lee about COVID-19 vaccine mandate for university

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students and staff at the University of Memphis may soon be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, University of Memphis President M. David Rudd said he wanted to mandate the shot on campus, but current state law forbids him from doing that.

President Rudd is now asking Governor Lee to change that.

The University of Memphis President wrote a letter to Gov. Lee Monday. In it, he asks the governor to work with state lawmakers and the Department of Health to allow Tennessee universities to require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s definitely worth it. It gets out of the way, and you have less things to worry about,” said Peyton Felton.

The University of Memphis freshman said the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was easy.

“I think it would be really important for all students to get it, not only for like our safety but for everyone around us,” Felton said.

Right now, masks are required on campus, but the vaccine is not.

U of M President David Rudd said he wants to change that. But he needs approval from the state health department.

That’s why he wrote a letter to the governor asking for his help.

“I know some people don’t want to be forced to get it because it’s against their cultural beliefs. But I’m like, it is what it is,” master’s student Myron Milliken said.

Most students FOX13 spoke with said they would support the vaccine requirement, but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

“Personally, I don’t have the vaccine, and I am not going to take it,” freshman Trevor Watson said.

The University of Memphis already requires four other vaccines for on-campus full-time students. President Rudd hopes the COVID-19 vaccine will be the fifth.

In his letter, he said he believes a requirement is warranted to protect the health and well-being of campus communities across Tennessee.

Nearby private schools, like Rhodes College and Christian Brothers University, announced they are requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff.

