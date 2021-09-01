CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

U of M President sends letter to Gov. Lee about COVID-19 vaccine mandate for university

By Mandy Hrach, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPMOl_0bivBgwM00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Students and staff at the University of Memphis may soon be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Earlier this month, University of Memphis President M. David Rudd said he wanted to mandate the shot on campus, but current state law forbids him from doing that.

President Rudd is now asking Governor Lee to change that.

The University of Memphis President wrote a letter to Gov. Lee Monday. In it, he asks the governor to work with state lawmakers and the Department of Health to allow Tennessee universities to require proof of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think it’s definitely worth it. It gets out of the way, and you have less things to worry about,” said Peyton Felton.

The University of Memphis freshman said the decision to get the COVID-19 vaccine was easy.

“I think it would be really important for all students to get it, not only for like our safety but for everyone around us,” Felton said.

Right now, masks are required on campus, but the vaccine is not.

U of M President David Rudd said he wants to change that. But he needs approval from the state health department.

That’s why he wrote a letter to the governor asking for his help.

“I know some people don’t want to be forced to get it because it’s against their cultural beliefs. But I’m like, it is what it is,” master’s student Myron Milliken said.

Most students FOX13 spoke with said they would support the vaccine requirement, but not everyone thinks it’s a good idea.

“Personally, I don’t have the vaccine, and I am not going to take it,” freshman Trevor Watson said.

The University of Memphis already requires four other vaccines for on-campus full-time students. President Rudd hopes the COVID-19 vaccine will be the fifth.

In his letter, he said he believes a requirement is warranted to protect the health and well-being of campus communities across Tennessee.

Nearby private schools, like Rhodes College and Christian Brothers University, announced they are requiring a COVID-19 vaccine for students and staff.

Letter to Governor Bill Lee 8.30.2021 by FOX13 Memphis on Scribd

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
60K+
Followers
63K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
Memphis, TN
Government
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Health
Memphis, TN
COVID-19 Vaccines
Memphis, TN
Education
Memphis, TN
Vaccines
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Vaccines
Local
Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Tennessee Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhodes College#Covid 19 Vaccine#The University Of Memphis#The Department Of Health#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Memphis, TNPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis city councilman announces run for governor

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley celebrated his 34th birthday on Wednesday by announcing his candidacy for Governor of Tennessee. Smiley formally made the announcement at The Orpheum Theatre. The gubernatorial candidate has served on the Memphis City Council since 2019 as Chair of the Public Works, Transporation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy