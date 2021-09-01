Rescue operation underway after Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

A U.S. Navy helicopter has crashed into the Pacific Ocean off the coast of San Diego, military officials said Tuesday evening.

The MH-60S helicopter, embarked on the USS Abraham Lincoln, was conducting routine flight operations about 60 nautical miles off the coast when it crashed into the water around 4:30 p.m., according to the Navy.

Search-and-rescue operations were underway involving multiple resources from the Coast Guard and Navy.

It was not immediately known how many people were on board the aircraft.

The cause of the crash will be investigated.

