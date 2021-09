A driver involved in an early morning crash Friday on Midway Road north of Northwest Highway died at the scene, Dallas police said. The male driver of a black 2019 Ford Mustang was headed northbound on Midway Road around 3 a.m. Friday at a high rate of speed, police reports indicate. His car struck the curb of the center median at Clover Lane and Midway, and then rotated clockwise, where the driver’s side of the car hit a steel light pole in the next center median.