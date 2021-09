Everyone knows footballers make a lot of money, as seen by how much they are bought for in the transfer window.However, the top ten list of the highest paid players in the world will make many people do a double take as their wages are an eye-watering amount of money.It was widely reported this summer that Lionel Messi was being paid £500,000 a week when he moved to Paris Saint-Germain, so he is of course on the list, but unbelievably he isn’t in the top two.Here are all the figures you need to know, approximate and as reported by Salary...