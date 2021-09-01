CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Students and teachers grow excited for the first day of in-person classes

WDIO-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudents across the Northland are getting ready to get back to in-person classes at school once again after the pandemic put a hold on normal school experience. "Last Year we really found out how important it is to get to see kids, and have them in your classroom and the energy that you get from them, so I'm looking forward to that. And getting to know kids again”, Says Glen Gilderman. He teaches both junior and senior classes in Psychology and Government.

