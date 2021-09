Genshin Impact developer miHoYo revealed a new teaser trailer for the upcoming crossover character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn today as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, the Geoff Keighley-hosted event for the all-digital Gamescom 2021. The reveal for Genshin Impact at the event had been previously cryptically teased, but now we know exactly what Keighley had in store. And, well, Gamescom Opening Night Live did not disappoint if you are a fan of the broader Horizon franchise given the fact that the release date for Horizon Forbidden West was also announced at the event.